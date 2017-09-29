Sober Up Kathie Lee! Gifford Drowning Her Sorrows In Booze After Death Of Mother

Popular NBC host Kathie Lee ­Gifford is drowning ­her heartache in a sea of wine over losing her beloved mom, say friends who fear the Today talker needs help to stop her guzzling from spinning out of control, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Since the TV star’s mother, Joan Epstein, passed away at age 87 on Sept. 12, Kathie Lee has been hitting the sauce hard, says an insider who claims she’s “leaning on her drinking very ­heavily to get through all this emotional turmoil.”

To make matters worse, Kathie Lee’s mom died just weeks after the second anniversary of Frank Gifford‘s death. She still hasn’t gotten over her football legend hubby’s tragic end at age 84.

PHOTOS: Facelift & Fillers! Kathie Lee Gifford’s Plastic Surgery Makeover Exposed By Top Docs

“It’s been a terrible two years for Kathie Lee,” notes the insider. “First she loses Frank, the love of her life, now she loses her mom — and they were incredibly close!

“Joan was Kathie Lee’s inspiration and Frank was her rock. Without them she’s been sinking like a stone.”

Insiders say the widow, 64 — who has belted back booze with TV sidekick Hoda Kotb for years — is using vino to numb her pain. Kathie Lee’s pals hope she’ll cut back.

PHOTOS: Cheater Frank Gifford Buried In Kathie Lee’s Backyard!

With her personal life in shambles after the loss, insiders tell Radar Kathie Lee is facing an intervention to save her life.

“It’s a very dangerous time for Kathie Lee right now,” says the insider.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.