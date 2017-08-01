Kanye West Slams Tour Insurers With $10 Million Lawsuit Over Canceled Shows

Kanye West has hit his tour insurers with a bombshell $10 million lasuit over canceled shows due to his mental breakdown.

In the court docs filed on Tuesday, the rapper claims Lloyd’s of London failed to pay him claims emanating from his canceled Saint Pablo Tour last year.

West, 40, states in the suit that he filed a claims just two days after he was hospitalized for his mental health following a psychological breakdown. Eight months later, however, the rapper and his company — Very Good Touring, Inc. — allege they still have not been paid out, claiming the company has not given an explanation for the hold up.

“The stalling is emblematic of a broader modus operandi of the insurers of never-ending post-claim underwriting where the insurers hunt for some contrived excuse not to pay,” the complaint states. Kanye‘s team says that he “was made available for a purported IME by a doctor, hand-selected by the insurers’ counsel, who was predisposed to look for some reason to deny the claim. Yet even Defendants’ selected doctor had to admit that Kanye was disabled from being able to continue with the Tour.”

The lawsuit even accuses the insurer of leaking private information about Kanye‘s situation to news outlets. “Plaintiff is informed and believes that the ‘planting’ of the Confidential Information with news outlets… was part and parcel of Defendants’ efforts to impair Plaintiff’s rights to the indemnity payments due under the Insurance Policies,” states the complaint.

