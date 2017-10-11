Bad Taste! Kandi Burruss Accused of Writing Bad Checks, Stiffing Worker Out Of $16K

Kandi Burruss may not be cut out for the restaurant business! After being slapped with nasty health code violations, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the bombshell lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

In court papers obtained from the Superior Court of Fulton County, Burruss, Todd Tucker and architect Cedric T. Drayton entered a contract with Charles Eric Busbee on March 19, 2016 to perform construction services on Old Lady Gang’s Southern Cuisine.

After completing general contracting work, Busbee received a check for $7,414 on June 17, 2016.

“Plaintiff was asked by Mr. Drayton to wait until a week to present the check to the bank,” the complaint read. “The end of the following week came and on June 24, 2016 you indicated that the check you deposited to cover the check written to me on June 12, 2016 had not cleared.” ‘

Then on June 23, 2017, he received two other checks in the amounts of $7,167 and $1,931.

“At that time, you indicated you were expecting a monetary draw from the client, Todd Tucker, the following week,” the filing continued. “On June 28, 2016, I went to the bank to liquidate the checks, and again, I learned that not only were the checks no good, but that a deposit had not been made into that account.”

Busbee was forced to pay his crew “out of his own pocket.”

On September 26, 2016, Drayton admitted in court to not paying the amount agreed upon. He agreed to make restitution payments for a year.

“To date, not one payment has been received,” the filing read. “Under the agreements made, Defendants owes Plaintiff $16,512.”

Burruss has not responded to the lawsuit.

As previously reported, Burruss’ restaurant, which opened in the summer, earned a 78 out of 100 score during an inspection on August 24, 2017.

The restaurant lost points for not having “adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.” On the Georgia Department of Public Health website, it was flagged red with the description, “Red indicates this violation is a known risk factor for food-borne illness.”

The restaurant was also hit with violations for “no soap or paper towels located at hand washing sink” and “soil buildup inside ice bin.”

The restaurant was also flagged for “potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The inspector also observed an employee with “no hair restraint.”

Although the conditions improved when the examiner returned five days later, Burruss still had two violations including cold and hot food that was not stored at the proper temperature.

All About The Tea was the first to report on the lawsuit.

