Jealous Over Javi! Pregnant & Alone Kailyn Lowry SLAMS Marroquin’s New Girlfriend

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry may have moved on from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, but she isn’t letting him do the same! The Teen Mom 2 star slammed her ex and his new girlfriend – and Marroquin is firing back exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Marroquin, who shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, spent the weekend in South Carolina with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

He posted a photo of the couple on jet skis with the caption, “My lady.”

Lowry, who is expecting a child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, responded to the sweet snap by tweeting, “Lmaooooo reminds me of the time we went jet skiing in SC.”

But Marroquin didn’t let his ex ruin the weekend.

“I had an amazing weekend,” he exclusively told Radar. “I don’t know why she tweeted that to be honest.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was deployed by the Air Force. One of the reasons for their split was because she didn’t want to have another child.

Then in February, RadarOnline.com broke that news that she’s expecting her third child with her third baby daddy.

The couple split around the time she learned she was expecting.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

As for Marroquin, he has dated Nancy Gisele, Cassie Bucka and Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls since their split.

He exclusively told Radar earlier this month that he began dating Comeau when they met at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“This one feels right,” he told Radar.

