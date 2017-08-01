Kailyn’s Baby Daddy Slams Her For Rushing Pregnancy: ‘You Should’ve Been Patient!’

Kailyn Lowry is finally ready to open up about her pregnancy on Teen Mom 2, but her loved ones aren’t taking the baby news well. On this week’s episode, Lowry receives backlash from the father of her son Isaac and his fiancée.

“I’m going to start filming about being pregnant,” Lowry, 25, told baby daddy Jo Rivera. “It’s going to get out anyway so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it so the truth is out.”

Even though Lowry explained how she plans on staying with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, Rivera criticized her decision to have a child so soon into the relationship.

“You did not take your time here,” he said. “You should’ve been more patient with the whole I want to have a kid thing.”

Lowry fired back, “I was told I can’t carry anymore children. I was told I was going to have to go through fertility treatment and IVF. Even now I’m nervous I’m going to have another miscarriage. Now is the time to do it.”

When asked by a producer if Lowry and Lopez, who are no longer together, were actively trying to conceive, she responded, “It was not planned and not prevented. He knew I wanted a baby. He’s a big boy. He knows how to pull out!”

But Rivera didn’t buy her explanation, as he reminded her of the affect the third child will have on their son Isaac, 7, and her son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She responded, “Are they going to think I’m a piece of s**t? I don’t think I’m a bad mom.”

But Rivera wasn’t the only one against the idea, as his fiancée Vee Torres said Lowry’s decision is affecting everyone.

“She should’ve just been by herself for a while,” Torres ripped. “What the hell is she thinking? I can’t defend you when I don’t agree with you and I don’t like any of the decisions you’re making. I don’t want my daughter looking up to that!”

Isaac later broke down in tears to his family while out to dinner.

“Instead of being apart from each other I want you all to live together so I can see you all,” he said, as Lowry responded, “We live really, really close and when you go to dads and you want to talk to me you can call me any time.”

But Isaac wasn’t the only Teen Mom kid who suffered a breakdown on the episode, as Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert’s daughter Adalynn, 4, continues to struggle with their custody arrangement.

“Addie never wants to leave to go home,” Calvert explained. “It keeps getting worse. It’s not like I’m making that up to like make Leah sound like a horrible mom.”

As for Chelsea Houska, her daughter Aubree, 7, has been acting out ever since Watson was born.

“She’s been really difficult,” Houska, 25, said. “She’s very jealous.”

When Aubree threw a tantrum because the baby smiled at her stepdad Cole DeBoer when he was holding him and not her, Houska had a talk with her daughter.

“Your attitude has been so bad lately and so negative,” Houska said. “I don’t even understand why. Why did you start thinking you don’t have to listen? I think things changed after Watson was born.”

Aubree responded, “It’s because he’s so cute and when I have to go to bed you guys get to be with him.”

Also on the episode, Briana DeJesus continued to contemplate adoption after she learned that her second baby daddy Luis has been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m still seriously thinking of adoption and my mom and sister have been supportive,” she said. “I have three months to figure it out. My life is a f**king hot mess.”

But the decision isn’t an easy one for DeJesus, as her baby daddy and daughter Nova from a previous relationship want her to keep the baby.

As for Jenelle Evans, she tries to mend her rocky relationship with her mother Barbara by inviting her to her baby shower. But she fights with her mother when she disapproves of her going on vacation after Ensley is born.

“I’m talking about in March or something,” Evans, 25, fired. “The baby will be four months old. I’m not allowed to take a vacation cause you never do?”

Later on in the episode, they fight again when Evans is late to pick up Jace.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

