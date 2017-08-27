Kailyn Lowry Shares Full Picture Of Her Baby’s Face

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t named her baby boy – but she did share a full photo of the adorable newborn’s face with her fans!

People have already seen pictures of the Teen Mom 2‘s third tot, but Lowry took to Instagram to give a more up close view.

He's so perfect 💕 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

She captioned the sweet sleeping shot of her boy with ex-love Chris Lopez, “He’s so perfect.”

He is still just days old as Lowry gave birth earlier this month.

Little “Baby Lo,” as he is known so far, was taking a nap after a bath and feeding.

Fans were thrilled, as one wrote to Lowry, 25, “Omg he’s beautiful!” and another gushed, “Aw, sweet baby boy.”

As Radar has reported, however, he still doesn’t have a name as Lowry is taking her time and consulting friends. She has two other sons with two other baby daddies.

Although she split from boyfriend Lopez, he left the hospital with her and the boy, as Radar noted.

Now, the world can clearly see the bundle of joy the two have produced!

