It’s A Girl For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry wanted the gender of her third child to be a surprise, but she couldn’t wait any longer! The Teen Mom 2 star learned she is welcoming a baby girl.

On Lowry’s Snapchat, she posted a video of a woman holding a ring attached to a chain above Lowry’s ready-to-pop baby bump.

“It’s a girl,” the woman said. “If it goes in circles it’s a girl, if it swung back and forth like a pendulum it’s a boy. It’s picking up your energy.”

Lowry, 25, is due any day now. This will be her third child with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

While the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, from previous relationships has been struggling with picking a baby name, she narrowed it down to four.

“Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy and Leona,” she posted on Twitter. If she gives birth to a baby boy, she shared the names, “Griffin, Nixon, Ripken and Silas.”

Lowry will be a single mother when she welcomes her new addition, as her baby daddy hasn’t been involved in the pregnancy.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Despite their rocky relationship, the insider shared that she will notify him when she goes into labor.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the source said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

