Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo Of Baby Daddy Cuddling Their Boy

Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable photo this weekend of her baby daddy Chris Lopez cuddling their tiny boy.

The picture followed Lopez begging to see their son over social media, as Radar has reported.

The Teen Mom 2 star proudly posted a picture on Instagram showing her ex-beau Lopez holding up their baby, as yet unnamed, and gazing intently at the tot.

The father and son were playing together on Saturday, Sept. 9.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“Baby Lo” – which could stand for both Lowry and Lopez!— still hasn’t been named by his mommy, as Lowry, 25, has admitted via Twitter.

But the boy is now more than a month old as he was born on Aug. 5.

Lowry is happily nesting as a single mom with Baby Lo who is her third son, joining Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7, whom she conceived with other exes. When the newborn came into the world, it was unclear if Lopez would be offering co-parenting help.

He recently begged via social media, “I just want my son.” But Lowry told Radar she isn’t keeping the boy from his father, saying, “Chris sees his son almost everyday.”

PHOTOS: Hell On Wheels! Kailyn Lowry Busted For Driving Wrong Way & More Dangerous Violations

Now, the happy father/son picture confirms the bonding. It also proves that while Lowry and Lopez aren’t back together as a couple, they both love their bundle of joy.

Lopez has avoided appearing on Teen Mom 2 with Lowry.

Despite Lowry’s happy birth last month, as Radar has previously reported, there was pregnancy drama involving Lopez.

Lopez bashed Lowry after she said on Teen Mom 2 that the pregnancy was “not planned” but also “not prevented.”

Still, these days, the estranged couple appears to be setting any differences aside for the good of Baby Lo!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.