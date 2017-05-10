Pregnant Kailyn Lowry’s New Man Tells All On Their Shocking Relationship

Kailyn Lowry was busted in bed with a new man over the weekend – but is the Teen Mom 2 star really moving on while pregnant with Chris Lopez’s child? The boy toy tells all on their relationship exclusively to RadarOnline.com!

Lowry, 25, posted a photo in bed with a man named DJ, who was shirtless in the photo. The steamy snap came as a shock to fans, as Lowry is currently seven months pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s child.

“Kail and I are friends,” DJ told Radar. “Just friends.”

An insider close to Lowry told Radar at the time the photo surfaced that Lowry and DJ were “just hanging out.”

“She was in bed because her feet were swollen,” the source said. “DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her.”

But not everyone is buying that they’re friends, as Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who is father to their son Lincoln, 3, blasted her to Radar.

“It’s just sad,” he said. “It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her.”

He then wrote a heartfelt message to their son over Instagram.

“There’s days I just want to say I’m sorry we couldn’t figure it out,” the message began. “There’s days I know you and me are better off. There’s days I give you my all. There’s days I realize I’ll never abandon you. There’s days I wish you never have to feel daddy’s pain. There’s days I hope I can hide the unimportant things. Then there’s days I realize you’ll be the man I could never be. I’ll make sure I pick up all the pieces you’re missing.”

Lopez also bashed his baby mama, as he posted on Twitter, “I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame s**t they do.”

Lowry and DJ responded to the backlash by retweeting, “Get that hate out of your blood folks.” DJ added, “Get that hate out ya heart, that ain’t how God made ya. Don’t judge me.”

The MTV star will be a single mother of three when she gives birth, as she explained how Lopez isn’t going to be involved in the child’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

