Watch: New Mom Kailyn Lowry Leaves Hospital — WITH Newborn Son & Baby Daddy No. 3!

Kailyn Lowry has been spotted for the first time with her baby daddy Chris Lopez and their newborn son! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal shocking footage of the Teen Mom 2 star leaving the hospital.

Lowry, 25, left Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware on August 7 around 10:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital – WITH Baby Daddy Chris!

In the video, a nurse wheeled the MTV star to her car with her newborn son in her lap. The baby, who Lowry has yet to name, was covered with a blanket.

Walking ahead of her is baby daddy Lopez, who helped her into his car.

The two then took off for Starbucks before heading home.

PHOTOS: Kailyn’s Jealous Rage Over Javi’s Steamy Bedroom Photos With New Girlfriend EXPOSED!

Once home, Lopez parked his car in Lowry’s garage, as she could be seen outside of her Delaware house.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. The baby weighed 7lbs and 15oz at the time of his birth.

This is Lowry’s third child, as she’s also mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

PHOTOS: Javi Marroquin Going Overseas AGAIN – But This Time For His New Girlfriend

Lopez’s appearance at the hospital is a pleasant surprise, as he has not been involved in Lowry’s pregnancy. The ex-couple split around the time she learned she was expecting.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Lowry even feared she would raise her third child on her own.

PHOTOS: Divorce Off? ‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Filming ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog in April. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Despite their estrangement, Lowry never wanted Lopez to be uninvolved in their son’s life.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Watch the video above for more!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.