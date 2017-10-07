‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Kylie Jenner Baby Advice

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is feeling some kinship with Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant at just 20, the Daily Mail has reported.

Although the young Keeping Up with Kardashians star still hasn’t officially confirmed that she’s expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott, Lowry, 25, in a new interview, has weighed in on what early parenthood could be like for her.

Lowry, who started revealing her baby mom drama way back on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant, and how has three boy by three different men, told a website Jenner might have a tough time managing her social life after she gives birth.

“For me it was a little different because I was still in high school, so no one really could relate to my situation,” Kailyn said.

“I think maybe there’s a similarity there with Kylie. I don’t really know too much about her but what I do know is she’s pretty young and I can’t imagine that a whole lot of her friends have kids at their age. So that might be a little hard for her.”

Lowry gave birth to her first son, Isaac, now 7, when she was 17, by former partner Jo Rivera.

Since then, she has also had Lincoln, 3, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, now two months old, with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom fans have seen Lowry’s struggle to finish school; she earned a Bachelor’s degree over six years because of being a busy mom.

Lowry elaborated on how having kids changes things—and thought Jenner should take note: “Your social life definitely changes because you can’t always go out when your friends want to go out because you’re pregnant or you have a newborn.”

But, Lowry added that the Kardashian family’s wealth should help: “I think it will be different for [Kylie] because I’m sure she’ll have a lot of help and she’ll have nannies and stuff. When your friends can’t really relate, they kind of stop coming around.”

Kylie has makeup and clothing lines and is constantly pitching products online, even while her pregnancy news was at fever pitch.

A source has told Radar, however, that Jenner is also “all shades of freaked” over impending motherhood.

She’s been hiding her baby bump and worried about gaining weight and suffering stretch mark hell, an insider said.

