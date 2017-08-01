Kailyn Lowry Fears For Her Life After Baby Daddy Sends Harassing Texts Before Birth

Kailyn Lowry‘s baby daddy Jo Rivera didn’t take her shocking pregnancy news well – and her second baby daddy Javi Marroquin took it even worse! Lowry’s ex-husband slammed her on this week’s Teen Mom 2 for getting pregnant with another man’s child only months after their divorce.

Marroquin, 24, revealed that a “little birdie” told him that Lowry, 25, is expecting a third child with then-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“I don’t care that she’s pregnant, she’s f***ing up her own life,” Marroquin told his friends. “It bothers me because now you’re putting my boys… their life is already f**ked up because we got divorced. Now it’s even worse.”

He continued his rant, “I’m tired of holding my tongue. I was defending her for a long time. It’s going to get crazy.”

And it did get crazy, as Marroquin went off on her over text.

“I don’t care who you’re dating, you don’t need to know who I’m dating,” she explained to a producer. “Javi is calling me, ‘I’m coming now, I need to know why am I the last to know you’re pregnant.’ I was like, ‘You’re not coming here!’ I locked all my door and sent the boys to their rooms.”‘

As Radar reported, she got a protection from abuse order against him.

“It protects me from Javi being able to show up here,” she explained. “He can come for drop offs or he can text me about Lincoln.”

She continued, “I’m afraid. People have no idea who Javi really is and I just keep my mouth shut.”

Fortunately for Lowry, things have been going well with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, as she explained how they have been “getting along lately.”

“He texted me and said he wants to work it out,” she said. “We’re on good terms, we’re friends. We were friends for so long before all this that I feel like we have a solid friendship.”

Also on the episode, Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin comes to visit Nova after not seeing her for months. But instead of spending the entire day with her, he comes six hours late and only stays for an hour.

“It’s been five years, how do you not have your s**t together?” DeJesus complained. “If you’re not there financially then be there physically and emotionally.”

Because of her issues with Austin, she continues to strongly consider adoption after her second baby daddy Luis cheated on her.

“It sucks you’re putting me in the same category,” Luis said, as DeJesus responded, “I don’t trust you Luis. Why did you have to f**k up?”

Chelsea Houska, 25, has baby daddy issues as well, as Adam Lind ignored her texts about taking their daughter Aubree to the father-daughter dance.

But fortunately for the 7-year-old, her stepdad Cole DeBoer brought her.

“Cole is so good with her,” she said. “She’s more comfortable with Cole cause she’s with him everyday and he’s more relaxed and fun.”

Also on the episode, Leah Messer, 25, learns that her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert and his fiancée Brooke Wehr split because she accused him of cheating on her.

“That’s not good for Addie,” Messer said. “Be single for a little while. You don’t want to bring women in and out of Addie’s life.”

And finally, David Eason told Jenelle Evans that he wants to have another child after welcoming daughter Ensley.

She agreed only if he proposes, which he did.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

