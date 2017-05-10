Betrayed! Kailyn Lowry Reacts To Baby Daddy Busted In Bed With Another Woman

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy has betrayed her only weeks before giving birth to their child. The Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend getting busted in bed with another woman.

Chris Lopez, 23, posted several Snapchat photos of him in bed with a mystery woman, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

In the photos, which were taken last weekend, a shirtless Lopez is seen cuddling his new fling. The insider told the publication that there are “way more graphic” photos of the couple.

Lowry, 25, exclusively told Radar of the photos, “I wish him nothing but the best and I hope he finds happiness with her or whoever he may or may not be with.”

The steamy snaps could explain Lowry’s shocking Snapchat photos over the weekend, as the pregnant MTV star posted a photo in bed with a shirtless man.

An insider close to Lowry told Radar that the man in the shots is her friend DJ and that they were “just hanging out.”

“She was in bed because her feet were swollen,” the source said. “DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her.”

DJ also confirmed to Radar that him and the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, are “just friends.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry is seven months pregnant with Lopez’s child. She revealed that he will not be involved in the child’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Lowry is expecting her third child this summer.

Do you think Lowry should feel betrayed? Tell us in the comments!

