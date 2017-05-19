Abandoned! Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy NOT Showing Up For Delivery ‘Out Of Spite’

Kailyn Lowry‘s third baby daddy has been uninvolved in her pregnancy – and it looks like he may be absent from the delivery room too! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t expect Chris Lopez to come to the hospital when their baby is born.

“In the beginning, he helped when she needed him,” a source close to Lowry, 25, told Radar. “Then they went their separate ways.”

While Lopez’s involvement in his child’s life is still up in the air, Lowry will reach out to him when she goes into labor.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Despite Lowry’s attempts, she is convinced Lopez will be a no-show for the delivery.

“Out of spite or anger she doesn’t think he will even show up for the birth,” the insider claimed. “But she will tell him when she goes into labor so he can make that decision.”

The mother of Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with former husband Javi Marroquin, is currently seven months pregnant with their child.

As Radar previously reported, the two split when he found out she was expecting their child.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” the source said. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Lowry “truly loved him” when they were together.

“Kail was very upset when they broke up,” the source explained. “But she has never said anything bad about him. She wishes him the best and hopes he’s genuinely happy with his life.”

Lowry confirmed that he is the father after months of keeping his identity a secret. The MTV star hinted he might not be involved in their child’s life on her personal blog.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Although Lowry’s ex-husband Marroquin maintains a relationship with her oldest son Isaac, he exclusively told Radar that he “won’t have a relationship with the new baby.”

