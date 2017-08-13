Unlucky In Love! Justin Bieber Gets Knock Back From Woman On Instagram

Justin Bieber was unlucky in love on Instagram.

Jessica Gober claimed that the pop star contacted the Savannah gym where she works after he spied a photograph of her on their Insta page.

“‘Did this actually just happen… lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF,” Jessica tweeted Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Bratty Behavior! Justin Bieber Will Snub ‘Irrelevant’ Grammy Awards

And to prove her point she uploaded a screen grab message from an account called Justin Bieber. It read: “‘Who is that girl,’ then a heart emoji, then ‘? In ur latest post’.

The Fitness On Broughton gym posted a cute Boomerang on their Instagram that showed their employee posing with an energy can that obviously caught Bieber, 23, attention.

Unfortunately for the Canadian born star, Jessica replied to her original tweet with another one that featured several photos of her cozying up to her current boyfriend.

PHOTOS: Scott Who? Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out For Hot Date With Justin Bieber

“I’ve got everything I need right here,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

It’s understood that she is 22-years-old and works at the front desk as well as a personal trainer.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.