Justin Bieber Refuses To Speak To Friends After Finding God

Now that Justin Bieber has rededicated his life to God, he’s turning his back on those who would lead him into temptation!

“Justin has stopped talking to a lot of his friends,” a source told NaughtyGossip.com. “He seems to have cut everyone out of his life except his pastor.”

As RadarOnine.com reported, while on tour recently in Australia, Bieber, 23, was having escorts from a modeling agency delivered straight to his hotel room.

However, he had a come-to-Jesus moment, and last month Bieber canceled the 15 remaining dates of his shows and began spending more and more time with his pastor pal.

PHOTOS: Not Again! Wild Justin Bieber Strikes Photographer With Truck: Victim Was ‘In His Path’

“I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future,” he wrote fans on social media. “What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”

But some close to the “What Do You Mean?” singer are concerned he’s jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

“People are worried that Justin is giving his new pal way too much power over himself and his career,” said the source. “Anyone who has an opposing opinion has been removed from his life.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.