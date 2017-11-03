EXCLUSIVE

Julianna Marguiles Reveals Scary Encounter With Steven Seagal In Hotel Room

He flashed his gun at the actress when they were alone together.

‘The Good Wife’ star Julianna Marguiles has talked about a frightening encounter with Steven Seagal.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Jenny Hutt today the 51-year-old actress opened-up about her bad experience with 65-year-old Seagal.

Marguiles is working to try and help Erin Merryn pass a law requiring public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.

She revealed: “But, I mean when I was 23 a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night.’

“I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’

“And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman.”

“When I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”

The popular star also shared a similar experience that she had with now shamed producer Harvey Weinstein also.

The established actress went to his hotel room accompanied by another woman at the Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss a potential Oscar role in a big movie he was producing.

But when she got to his room he was already in his bathrobe and the room was candle-lit with a dinner table ready for two.

According to Marguiles the producer got angry that the woman had accompanied her to the hotel room.

She said: “And so, I turned to see what she had done to deserve that, and I caught her in a shrug- like, ‘what could I do?’

“And he looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, ‘Just wanted to say good audition’. And he slammed the door. And of course I didn’t get the part…”

