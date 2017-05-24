Courtroom Crisis! Judge Judy Stroke CAUGHT On Camera

Judy Sheindlin has suffered a debilitating stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned — and the terrifying experience was caught on camera!

The horrific incident left Sheindlin speaking in slow motion, confused and disoriented, while she was taping an episode of her popular courtroom show, Judge Judy!

“It was a terrifying ordeal for her!” claimed a source. “She was slurring her speech, suffered double vision and was left feeling nauseous.”

Shocked producers immediately called 911, and the judge was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was held overnight for observation.

After the 2011 tragedy, she was diagnosed with having experienced a transient ischemic attack or TIA, which — in her own words — caused her to “start asking questions in slow motion!”

The 74-year-old gavel-pounder recalled, “For a second, my speech slowed and I almost experienced double vision.”

The show’s producers were so stunned by her erratic behavior that while waiting for the ambulance, one asked, “Is she loaded this morning?”

Sheindlin later recalled, “The people that watched me for 15 years noticed something was wrong and without asking — which was probably a very smart thing because I would have said, ‘Don’t go there!’ — they called paramedics.”

Although the alarming medical crisis occurred years ago, experts believe the likelihood of another — far more serious and potentially life-threatening episode — is frighteningly high!

“One-third of the people who suffer a TIA eventually have a full-blown stroke involving the same physical abnormalities!” said New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the TV star. “And the next time the symptoms will be far more severe!”

Dr. Fischer believes Judge Judy’s mini-stroke could be the forerunner for an episode that could have profound and lasting damage.

“If she had problems with her speech from the TIA — that’s the left side of the brain — a recurrence would likely be more severe, and she would need extensive rehab to regain her ability to speak,” he claimed.

Dr. Fischer also said that a stroke that follows a TIA can also cause paralysis — “usually on the right side of the body.”

He warned that the threat of recurrence can be minimized with blood thinners, but said the threat remained “very real,” and “the risk is ALWAYS there.”

And that’s not the ONLY health concern for Sheindlin — now TV’s highest-paid personality with a $47 million annual payday and a net worth of $290 million.

In January, Radar revealed the hardworking grandmother could be showing early signs of Alzheimer’s — after insiders revealed she often mistakes her wealthy neighbors in a gated community in Naples, Fla., for maintenance workers!

“Judy is getting up there in years and showing the signs of it,” claimed one source. “We’re all waiting for the next shoe to drop!”

