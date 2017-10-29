Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Posts Old Pic For Her Birthday — With No Baby Bump!

Joy-Anna Duggar celebrated her birthday on Saturday and her husband Austin Forsyth posted an Instagram photo of her in tribute.of her in tribute.

But the shot appears to be an old one of Joy-Anna, showing just the top of her body above her belly—and she poses in near-darkness! The Duggar daughter has just turned 20.

Happy birthday to the love of my life! Besides my salvation, you have been the best thing that has happened in my life! From being my spiritual encourager, working partner, hunting buddy, and everything in between you complete me in so many ways! I am always amazed at how much integrity and character you display in our day to day lives! I love you with all my heart! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

As Radar has reported, after controversy erupted over Joy-Anna and Austin, 23, getting married and announcing their pregnancy soon after, the two have apparently been hiding how far she is along. The two have been accused of sex before marriage, a huge no-no in the ultra-conservative, religious Duggar clan.

On Saturday, Austin posted the photo of a smiling young Joy-Anna with the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life! Besides my salvation, you have been the best thing that has happened in my life! From being my spiritual encourager, working partner, hunting buddy, and everything in between you complete me in so many ways! I am always amazed at how much integrity and character you display in our day to day lives! I love you with all my heart!”

TLC recently aired the couple’s wedding as a Counting On TV special and they broke with the tradition of the bride not seeing her groom in her dress before the ceremony.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth tied the knot in in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas and then flew to their honeymoon in Geneva, Switzerland.

In August, they announced Joy-Anna’s pregnancy. While Forsyth has admitted he overstepped his bounds on the Duggars’ strict courting rules, the two haven’t commented on the shotgun wedding rumors.

“I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,” Joy-Anna has said.

