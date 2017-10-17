Austin Forsyth Delivers Emotional Speech To Joy-Anna During Reality Wedding Special

The moment Duggar fans waited for all season finally arrived on screen: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth‘s wedding day! The latest episode of Counting On featured a two-hour wedding special for the 19-year-old bride and her 23-year-old groom. While the show centered on the couple’s journey to the aisle, one of the most touching moments came before the two even exchanged their vows.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the lovebirds broke the age-old rule of not seeing each other before their wedding and decided to meet for a special moment together hours ahead of their nuptials.

They also received backlash over their alleged shotgun wedding, which came days before Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy!

“Babe, are you going to turn around and look at me?” Joy-Anna asked Austin in the episode, as his back was turned away from her “I don’t know, can I?” he responded before to turning around to see Joy-Anna walking down the aisle in her wedding gown. As Austin turned around to see his bride-to-be, he gave Joy-Anna a huge smile and the two then met and joined hands before exchanging “I love yous.”

“So beautiful. You smell so good, too,” Austin said. “You’re the most prettiest [sic] bride ever.”

“When I saw Joy for the first time in her wedding dress, I don’t even know how to describe it,” Austin recalled. “I remember just being like, Okay, this is really it. Today we’re getting married.” For Joy-Anna, “seeing Austin’s reaction made it even more special for me of just watching his face and him looking at my dress. That kind of stuff just makes my day.”

The couple then made their way to the stage, where Austin presented Joy with a shadowbox filled with “all the flowers and roses that [he’d] given her over [their] relationship.”

The box also featured a sweet love note to Joy that read: “My dearest love, the very thought of getting to be your husband is very humbling and a great honor. You’re truly a gift from our heavenly father. The way we have been brought together is very evident we serve a God that cares so much for us. Getting to spend time with you is my favorite thing. You are fun, enthusiastic, adventurous and always willing to try new things. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to grow deeper in love with you.”

