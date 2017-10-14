Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Details Revealed?

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed herself in her gown to soon-to-be husband Austin Forsyth just minutes before their wedding, a new clip from their Counting On wedding special reveals.

The two, who were hit by shotgun wedding rumors after Joy-Anna and Forsyth announced her pregnancy soon after walking down the aisle, broke with the tradition of the bride not seeing her groom in her dress before the ceremony.

The Counting On special, set to air Monday on TLC, shows that Forsyth stood alone in an empty church facing the altar when Joy-Anna, 19, walked up behind him and said, “Babe, are you going to turn around and look at me?,” as PEOPLE reported.

“I don’t know, can I?” Forsyth, 23, replied. Joy-Anna, in her full long modestly cut white gown and veil, said yes as she approached him. He turned around and smiled. They said they loved each other and Forsyth told Joy-Anna, “So beautiful. You smell so good, too. You’re the most prettiest bride ever.” On the new clip for the Duggar family TV show, Joy-Anna noted to Forsyth of their wedding, “It’s only a couple of hours [away].” Forsyth said, “I know. I can’t believe it.” The two appeared very much in love on their wedding day, but was time of the essence, too?

As Radar has reported, Joy-Anna and Forsyth’s pregnancy news shocked fans as it was so soon after their wedding. The alleged pregnant before marriage scandal erupted for the conservative Duggar family known for mandating no sex before marriage because of religious values.

In the Counting On clip, Forsyth noted, “When I saw Joy for the first time in her wedding dress, I don’t even know how to describe it. I remember just being like, Okay, this is really it. Today we’re getting married.”

Joy-Anna said, “Seeing Austin’s reaction made it even more special for me of just watching his face and him looking at my dress. That kind of stuff just makes my day.”

Forsyth showed Joy-Anna he had made a shadowbox filled with “all the flowers and roses that I’ve given [Joy-Anna] over our relationship.”

The pair had a quick three-month-long engagement after meeting at the Arkansas church where the Duggars worship.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth tied the knot in in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas and then flew to their honeymoon in Geneva, Switzerland.

n August, they announced Joy-Anna’s pregnancy. While Forsyth has admitted he overstepped his bounds on the Duggars’ strict courting rules, the two haven’t commented on the shotgun wedding rumors.

“I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,” Joy-Anna has said.

