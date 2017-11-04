Legal Joy! Josh Duggar Wins Stolen Photo Lawsuit

Reality star Josh Duggar has won his bizarre fake photo lawsuit.

A Los Angeles Superior Judge found in his favor on Friday ruling that the DJ who accused Duggar of stealing his photo and using it for online dating profiles filed in the wrong state.

The news will come as a relief to Duggar who was embarrassed by the defamation case and who recently lost a lawsuit against a magazine.

Matthew McCarthy, a California-based DJ, accused Josh Duggar of hijacking his picture to use on Twitter, OkCupid, and Ashley Madison.

Duggar allegedly found the photo online googling ‘random guy’ and then used it to create a misleading profile linked to one of his email addresses.

McCarthy had cited Duggar’s two trips to California in 2013 and 2015 in his argument for the case.

Last month, the reality star, demanded the suit be tossed out since it was filed in Los Angeles.

McCarthy, a DJ, has accused him of defamation and was seeking damages, claiming he has lost gigs as a result of the scandal but Judge Teresa A. Beaudet dismissed his case.

Shamed Duggar recently welcomed fifth child with his wife Anna Duggar.

