Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Get Married Amid Joy-Anna Scandal

Another Duggar has tied the knot!

Joseph Duggar has wed galpal Kendra Caldwell after his sister Joy-Anna was hit by a shotgun wedding scandal, as Radar has reported.

The ultra-religious Duggar family, which was first rocked by son Josh’s molestation scandal, was tainted again after rumors recently flew that Joy-Anna had become pregnant by her beau Austin Forsyth before their wedding. Joy-Anna and Austin announced their pregnancy awfully fast after getting married, raising serious questions about the family’s famed “no sex before marriage” courtship rules.

Now, PEOPLE reports that Joseph and Caldwell celebrated their wedding on Friday, Sept. 8, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Joseph, 23, and Kendra had a 22-person wedding party, with his brother Josiah serving as the best man joined by John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James and Justin as groomsmen.

Kendra’s sister Lauren acted as her maid of honor and she had ten bridesmaids, including Joseph’s sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy, Johannah and Jennifer.

“It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife,” Joseph, 23, told PEOPLE. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are to very excited to see what God has in the future for us.” According to the publication, bride Caldwell wore a Renee Miller jeweled top with princess skirt for the wedding, while the groomsmen wore blush-colored ties.

The theme was classic and formal. PEOPLE also reported that the wedding was preceded on Thursday by a Mexican restaurant rehearsal dinner.

Per usual down home Duggar style, the wedding reception was held at the church’s gym where they served cupcakes, coffee and salty snack food. However, Joseph and his bride were earlier slammed for a wedding gift registry which fans considered too lavish. Haters were shocked that the couple asked for a $375 blender, among other things.

Joseph asked Caldwell to be his wife at Joy-Anna’s wedding to Forsyth in May.

Eyebrows were raised about Joy-Anna’s due date after her quickie wedding and docs who haven’t treated the reality star say she could be four to five months along. On an upcoming episode of Counting On, it’s been reported that Joy-Anna and Forsyth admit to breaking the courtship rules.

In the clip, Forsyth, 23, discussed how he and 19-year-old Duggar engaged in a taboo full-frontal hug after he proposed last March and she accepted. But did they do more than that? The Duggars are remaining tight-lipped about Joy-Anna’s pregnancy as they celebrate yet another wedding.

