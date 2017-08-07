Teen Mom Hooker Scandal: Mom Makes Desperate Plea For ‘Help,’ Orders Daughter To Rehab

Jordan Cashmyer has turned to a life of drugs and prostitution since her season five stint on 16 and Pregnant. Her dangerous behavior is forcing her biological mother to make a desperate plea for help exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“She needs treatment,” Kari Burchill told Radar. “She needs help. She’s down to 80 pounds. We’re trying to get her into a 6-month to one-year program. She’s willing to go, she’s ready to go.”

Cashmyer went missing for a short period of time, as a friend begged Facebook followers to contact her or Burchill if they hear from the 22-year-old. Burchill confirmed to Radar that Cashmyer has been found in Virginia.

“She lives here with me,” Burchill, who lives in Maryland, said. “I hadn’t heard from her or seen her in a week. She is mentally unstable and suffers from severe depression. I spoke with her father and he spoke with her. We know where she is, she’s alive.”

Burchill explained how she too suffers from a drug abuse problem. Her addiction issues are what forced her to send Cashmyer to live with her father when her daughter was 10 years old.

“He didn’t do anything wrong, he was just too strict with her,” Burchill explained. “He squeezed Jordan too tight. Jordan has a rebellious streak.”

Burchill, who is now sober, blames herself as well, as she explained that Cashmyer “had anger and resentment” towards her for sending her to live with her father.

Although Burchill was in-and-out of court to try to regain custody of Cashmyer throughout her teens, she was unsuccessful.

When Cashmyer turned 18, she chose to live with her mother again. But unfortunately, she turned to drug use and began escorting.

Another family member exclusively told Radar that she has been working as a prostitute after images of her appeared on an escort website. The insider claimed she began prostituting to pay for drugs.

On June 15, 2017, she was arrested for one count of possession of not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The black bag contained three clear pipes containing a burnt residue of a white powdered substance,” the police report read. “The burnt residue in the clear pipes [are] consistent with crack cocaine… The clear pipes are used to inhale narcotics.”

Police then found two hypodermic syringes and a burnt spoon.

“The hypodermic syringes are used to inject heroin,” the report read. “The spoon is used to burn/prepare heroin.”

Then on June 30, 2017, she was arrested again for two counts of possession of not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a clear plastic bag in the hotel room’s bathroom, police found one pink capsule containing a brown powdery substance, one small blue plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance, one pink capsule containing a white rock-like substance, one orange cap containing a white rock-like substances, three needles and a clear glass pipe containing a white powdery substance, the police report claimed.

Police found the substances to be consistent with heroin and cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear in court for both cases on September 5, 2017.

Cashmyer’s 3-year-old daughter Genevieve is currently being cared for by her baby daddy Derek Taylor and his mother.

“She wants to be a good mom, but she needs to find herself,” Burchill said. “Jordan is going to make it. A part of her wants to get help. Please pray for her.”

