‘Teen Mom’ Drug Bust! Star Arrested TWICE For Heroin & Cocaine Possession

Jordan Cashmyer began escorting and abusing drugs after appearing on 16 and Pregnant. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her wild lifestyle has landed her in jail twice for drug use.

In court papers obtained from the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore, Cashmyer was charged with one count of possession of not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. [http://radaronline.com/photos/jordan-cashmyer-scandals-escorting-drugs-attempted-suicide-teen-mom/]

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT DOCS!

Police conducted a welfare check on June 15, 2017 at a Baltimore hotel when Cashmyer’s friend reported to police that she was unable to get in touch with her.

“Defendant Cashmyer stated that she was sleeping and must not have heard her phone ringing,” the police report read. “While talking to the Defendant, Officer Muska observed a clear hypodermic syringe under the sink in the bathroom to his right.”

Cashmyer admitted to police that she had used narcotics while at the location.

The mother of Genevieve, 3, then provided police with one black bag and one clear bag.

“The black bag contained three clear pipes containing a burnt residue of a white powdered substance,” the report continued. “The burnt residue in the clear pipes [are] consistent with crack cocaine… The clear pipes are used to inhale narcotics.”

In the clear bag, police found two hypodermic syringes and a burnt spoon.

“The hypodermic syringes are used to inject heroin,” the report read. “The spoon is used to burn/prepare heroin.”

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

Cashmyer was placed under arrest.

Then on June 30, 2017 she was arrested again for two counts of possession of not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to the Ramada hotel when Cashmyer’s boyfriend reported that she was unresponsive inside her locked room.

“[Her boyfriend] advised that Defendant Cashmyer had a past history of using heroin and he was concerned that she may have overdosed inside of the location,” the second report read.

Cashmyer, 22, eventually responded and opened the door for authorities.

“Cashmyer was naked and went into the bathroom to put on clothes,” the report read. “She appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.”

In a clear plastic bag in the hotel room’s bathroom, police found one pink capsule containing a brown powdery substance, one small blue plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance, one pink capsule containing a white rock-like substance, one orange cap containing a white rock-like substances, three needles and a clear glass pipe containing a white powdery substance.

Police found the substances to be consistent with heroin and cocaine. She was then arrested.

She is scheduled to appear in court for both cases on September 5, 2017.

PHOTOS: Teen Moms Out Of Control! The 50 Wildest Moments Of MTV’s Mothers

As readers know, Cashmyer’s family member exclusively confirmed to Radar that she has been working as a prostitute after images of her appeared on an escort website.

“A down to earth, open-minded, ambitious Taurus, who likes to spend time with generous men and have fun,” her profile read. “If you want an upscale girl then stop searching and let’s have some fun.”

Her family member told Radar how she is working as an escort to buy drugs.

“I can guarantee she is not doing well,” the family member said. “She has been living on the streets. She calls her father to let him know she’s alive.”

Cashmyer’s daughter is currently being cared for by her baby daddy Derek Taylor’s mother.

“She is on a destructive path,” the insider said. “She’s in our prayers that she pulls through in the state that she’s in.”

Do the arrests surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.