Jon Benet Murder Case Explodes: Brother Burke Files $750M Lawsuit

JonBenet Ramsey’s brother, Burke Ramsey, has filed a bombshell $750 million lawsuit against the network that aired a television show that erroneously painted him as his sister’s murderer.

The legal maneuver by the late beauty queen’s brother “accuses CBS of intentionally ignoring mountains of evidence, including police and District Attorney statements which exonerated the Ramsey family, and instead falsely pointing the finger at Burke, who was 9 at the time, as the one who murdered his sister,” Law Newz by Dan Abrams reported.

Six-year-old JonBenet was found dead in her Colorado home on Christmas Day in 1996, and the CBS special, The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey, showed several theories as to how they claimed Burke could have killed his sister, who was found strangled and stabbed with a garrote around her neck.

Burke’s attorney, Lin Wood, named CBS, experts who appeared in the show, and the production company that was behind the documentary.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton Plays The Role Of Daddy To Gwen Stefani’s Son Apollo

The unsolved murder of Patsy and Jon Ramsey’s daughter was the focus of the special, but Wood wrote in the lawsuit that the show ignored statements from the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder District Attorney’s Office that “publicly exonerated Burke before, during, and after the grand jury investigation,” Law Newz reported.

The court documents state: “On July 9, 2008, former Boulder DA Lacy relied on newly discovered DNA evidence to exonerate the Ramsey Family (including Burke) in an open letter released to the public. DA Lacy declared that: [N]ew scientific evidence convinces us that it is appropriate, given the circumstances of this case, to state that we do not consider your immediate family including you, your wife, Patsy, and your son, Burke, to be under any suspicion in the commission of this crime.”

Burke’s attorney has requested $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages.

As Radar reported, he filed a $150 million defamation lawsuit against an investigator featured in the show in October.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.