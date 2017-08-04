Jon Stewart And Anthony Cumia In Epic Swearing Match At New York Comedy Club!

Jon Stewart and Anthony Cumia had an epic swearing-match at an New York comedy club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And the spat was witnessed by several famous comedians including Howard Stern’s sidekick, Artie Lange.

Earlier in the evening Lange, 49, had performed at Carolines as he recovers from recent surgery for a chest infection following years of drug abuse.

Star comics Judah Freidlander, Dave Attel, Aziz Ansari, were all also at The Cellar.

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

But the fun atmosphere quickly turned sour when Stewart, 54, stood up for a surprise performance but not before he got into a swearing match with Opie & Anthony’s Cumia.

When Cumia, 56, went to shake the former talk show host’s hand, he was met with Stewart firing expletives at him.

“I wouldn’t shake your f***** hand if you paid me,” Stewart roared.

PHOTOS: Howard Stern Rips Kelly On Air: ‘You Can’t Walk Off Work!’

“You’re the lowest scum on this Earth!”

Cumia, being held back by his girlfriend and former Howard Stern alum Steve Grillo, yelled: “I wouldn’t expect less from you, you phony, f***** Hollywood ass****!”

According to an eyewitness the two men almost came to blows as they traded insults with one another before Cumia left the venue and Stewart took to the stage.

Cumia tweeted afterwards: “I may have just gotten into a lil discussion with Jon Stewart at The Cellar. We are not fans of each other.”

PHOTOS: Reality Bites! 15 Examples Of Staged Reality TV Drama

It’s understood that the two men have very different views and this could have sparked their argument.

Cumia is known to be a Republican leaning while Stewart is a hard core liberal.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.