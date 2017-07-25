Boys Gone Wild! John Travolta Parties With Hot Young Star Kellan Lutz In Puerto Rico

John Travolta has been having a blast in Puerto Rico filming his new movie Speed Kills partying with co-star Kellan Lutz.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the two stars have been having fun when the cameras aren’t rolling.

A source revealed: “John is really enjoying himself in Puerto Rico he loves it because the people are so friendly.

“Both he and Kellan have been going to a favorite club at night and they are having a fun time.

“John loves the story behind the movie and he is hoping it will be a hit at the box office. He has been working hard and mixing well with the cast and crew.”

The 63-year-old star is playing as Ben Aronoff in the crime thriller, a thinly veiled version of Cigarette founder Don Aronow.

The Brooklyn-born millionaire – who was murdered in 1987 – built speedboats for President George H.W. Bush and the Shah of Iran, but got mixed up with drug lords.

Expendables 3 star Lutz plays character Robbie Reemer alongside Travolta in the project which is still filming in Puerto Rico.

Director John Luessenhop, Texas Chainsaw 3D Takers, is helming the fictionalized biopic, which also stars Matthew Modine and Jennifer Esposito.

