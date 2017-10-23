John Stamos Proposes To Much-Younger Girlfriend At Disneyland!

John Stamos, 54, is getting married!

The Fuller House actor proposed to much-younger girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 31, after less than one year of dating, and she said yes!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Stamos popped the question during a Disneyland trip with his girlfriend. He showed her a video compilation of the most romantic moments in Disney movie history and got down on one knee to the tune of The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl.”

PHOTOS: A Fair Wedding! David Tutera Engaged To Partner Joey Toth

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” wrote the love-struck star after sharing a cartoon image of him and Caitlin at the amusement park.

They may not have been dating for long, but as National Enquirer reported, Stamos can’t wait to welcome a child with McHugh!

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The actor – who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn – was recently bashed for driving under the influence of drugs.

PHOTOS: Game, Set, Engaged! Serena Williams Marrying Tech Millionaire

“I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by. I could’ve hurt somebody. It’s really stupid and ignorant of me, and I hated myself for that,” he told Howard Stern during a candid interview in 2016.

Shortly after, he began dating actress Caitlin McHugh, and despite their 21 year age gap, they seem happier than ever!

What do you think about John Stamos’quick engagement? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.