John McCain On Deadly Cancer Prognosis: I Have A ‘3 Percent’ Chance Of Survival!

In a heartbreaking tell-all interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, John McCain spoke out about his reaction to his shocking brain cancer diagnosis.

“As you know, doctors are interesting,” he said when speaking of how the medical professionals informed him of his condition.

“[I told them to] tell it to me straight.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Senator underwent a surgery for a blood clot in his eye, shortly after, doctors told him they had found cancer and his chances of surviving were very slim.

“Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it’s… it’s a very poor prognosis,” he confessed “So I just said, ‘I understand. Now we’re going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.'”

A strong-willed McCain, 81, has already gone through his first round of chemotherapy in order to treat his deadly brain cancer. He is also back at work and more passionate than ever. Recently, he even voted against the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

