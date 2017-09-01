‘Drunk Mess!’ John C. Reilly Suffers Boozy Meltdown On NYC Dinner Cruise

Actor John C. Reilly has spent his entire life making people laugh, but for guests aboard a dinner cruise last night in NYC, the 52-year-old’s ‘drunk & messy‘ behavior was NO laughing matter!

According to an eyewitness – who snapped an exclusive photo of the Boogie Nights actor – “John was pounding Bud Light beers, one after another. He must have had ten in an hour.”

“He got really messy, and even though it was a Lobster dinner cruise, he did not eat a thing. All he did was drink,” the insider revealed.

As fans know, the married father-of-two and former best friend of late actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman has appeared in countless on-screen blockbuster musicals – such as Moulin Rouge.

And he let his singing skills be known aboard the NYC voyage!

“He got so drunk by the end of the short cruise up the Hudson river that he was belting out the song ‘What’s Up’ by the band Four Non-Blondes . It was really obnoxious.”

