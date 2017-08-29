Pastor Joel Osteen’s Bashed Over Flooded Church Controversy Amid Harvey Terror

Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen has received backlash over his Church’s alleged false claims that the space was unavailable due to flooding during Hurricane Harvey, RadarOnline.com has learned.Once the storm gained force, the senior pastor seemed to have closed the doors to his Lakewood Church in Houston.

“Lakewood Church is inaccessible due to severe flooding!” read a post on the Church’s website Sunday evening.

After much criticism, however, he shared a statement quoted by ABC and the Atlanta Journal-Constitutution saying: “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”

PHOTOS: Miracle Survivors Amanda Berry & Gina DeJesus Reveal 21 Untold Secrets From Inside Cleveland Monster’s House Of Horrors

A Houston blogger tweeted shocking photos of the extremely flooded space, writing: “Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation.”

Other locals, however, claimed the Church was completely accessible and even posted videos of the barely-wet area surrounding the establishment.

“Shame on Joel Osteen. Jesus would open the doors and care for the needy. What a disgrace to #houston and #LakewoodChurch!” wrote a Twitter user.

PHOTOS: Convicted Killer Oscar Pistorius Walks Without Prosthetic Legs In Court

A Texas resident puts #JoelOsteen on blast for allegedly saying that his church was flooded but it wasn't A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.