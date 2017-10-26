Heartbroken Joe Girardi Forced Out Of Yankees After 10 Seasons!

Joe Girardi, 53, has confirmed he is in fact leaving the Yankees after 10 seasons as manager!

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” he rote in a statement.

Famous New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi has been asked to step down as manager — as his four-year, $16 million contract comes to an end October 31, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Girardi told the team he was being forced out after their heartbreaking 4-0 loss in the American League Championship Series this Saturday.

While the team expressed interesting in keeping him on the team, Girardi said he would put it up to a vote and go with whatever his daughter and wife thought was best.

“I love what I do. I’ve always said, the first thing that I do is I always talk to my family first,” Girardi said when the news broke earlier this week. “They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. It’s not just what you want out of life. It’s everyone buying in. So I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and see where they’re at and what they’re thinking. And then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.”

It seems, however, that the team did not leave the longtime manager much choice, as Joe Girardi voiced his heartbreak this Thursday, claiming they refused to take him back.

