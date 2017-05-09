Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

Jodie Sweetin‘s former fiancé Justin Hodak has been sentenced to six years behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, after being found guilty for possession of a deadly weapon and of falsifying evidence by threatening a witness, Hodak will serve six years in a California state prison.

After his release, Sweetin’s shamed ex will be slapped with five more years of probation, E! reports.

As Radar reported, Sweetin was granted a restraining order after her ex terrorized her in an alleged drug and booze-fueled rage.

And although the dust has settled, Radar exclusively learned that Sweetin’s friends believe the former Full House star – who is now sober after a lifelong battle with addiction and has revived her career in Fuller House – is at risk of hitting rock bottom again.

On March 18, Sweetin, 35, ended her engagement with Hodak, 40, after the two got into an explosive argument.

According to court records obtained by Radar, Hodak “screamed at Sweetin, using harsh and abusive language.” And when she asked him to leave, she claimed, he allegedly threatened to commit suicide after pulling out a nine-millimeter pistol!

Although Hodak had been sober for some time, Sweetin claimed he recently started taking steroids “which made his temper worse and, on the night of the incident, he was abusing alcohol and marijuana,” the court records show.

As previously reported by Radar, Sweetin left and called 911 and, when cops arrive, she told them that Hodak had stashed a rifle in his bedroom.

In her 2009 memoir, unSweetined, the actress – who rose to fame playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House for eight seasons – admitted to previously using cocaine, crystal meth and ecstasy while publicly claiming to be sober.

