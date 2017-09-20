Killer Jodi Arias’ Father William Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Convicted killer Jodi Arias’ father has died under mysterious circumstances, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

William Angelo Arias passed away at home on September 19 at 5:30pm, the Shasta County Coroner’s Office in California confirmed to Radar.

The Coroner’s Office told Radar that an autopsy would be performed on hisbody because the cause of death was undetermined.

Bill Arias, July 7th 1949 — Sept. 19th 2017 You are loved and missed pic.twitter.com/mn6uQSrsSH — Jodi Arias Updates (@JodiAnnArias) September 20, 2017

William’s 37-year-old daughter is serving a life sentence or the brutal 2008 murder of Travis Alexander, whom she stabbed 29 times and shot in the face.

Jodi was estranged from her parents and living with her grandparents in Yreka, California, when she was arrested or killing Alexander and extradited to Arizona.

William was rarely in the court during her 2013 and 2015 trials, where the jury found her guilty of first degree murder.

As Radar previously reported, Jodi was slapped with a disciplinary action during her first year in prison, getting her contact visit privileges revoked after calling a guard a “c**k-blocker”

Living in a tiny cell in the Perryville maximum security prison, Arias made extensive commissary purchases including sex toys, zit cream and Beano.

When her grandmother died in 2016, she did not ask for special permission to leave the prison to attend the funeral.

Jodi’s appeal was in the works two years after she was convicted of killing Alexander.

