Jodi Arias Had Help When She Killed Travis Alexander, Claims Cellmate

In a shocking jailhouse confession, conniving killer Jodi Arias admitted she had an accomplice who helped her savagely slaughter former boyfriend Travis Alexander!

The explosive revelation destroys the vicious vixen’s long-running appeal to overturn her conviction, which sent her

to prison for life for the murder of her ex-lover in 2008.

Arias, now 37, made the jaw-dropping admission to one-time cellmate and confidante Donavan Bering, who submitted to a polygraph examination to prove she is telling the truth!

“Jodi Arias had an accomplice when she killed Travis Alexander,” Bering told Radar in a world exclusive interview, even describing how she confirmed the timeline with Arias’ evil assistant.

“[REDACTED] told me Jodi looked like a crazy woman when she was stabbing Travis,” Bering said of a conversation with the accomplice — whose name is being withheld by Radar to aid investigators.

“This person told me how they had never seen anything like it before,” Bering revealed, adding the witness said: “She was totally maniacal.”

On June 4, 2008, buxom blond Arias attacked 30-year-old Alexander in his Mesa, Ariz., home, after being ditched by the wealthy Mormon businessman, who then began a relationship with another woman.

Bloodied and butchered, Alexander had nearly 30 stab wounds, a gun wound to the head and an ear-to-ear throat slit that almost decapitated him.

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Arizona, Bering recalled: “[REDACTED] said her eyes were like those of a whole different person, that ‘it was a side of her I had never seen,’ that’s how mad she was at Travis.”

In a new development, Radar can also reveal that revenge-bent Arias was actually plotting to murder someone else — Travis’ new girlfriend!

“She was jealous, but Travis was not the target of the killing,” Bering told Radar. “If his girlfriend

was there, Travis would be alive today.”

In the wake of the grisly murder, detectives quickly zeroed in on Arias as a suspect after friends told investigators how she stalked Alexander in a desperate attempt to rekindle their wrecked romance.

Even though she had moved back to her home state of California from Arizona, they traveled long-distance and continued to have sex as she desperately tried to win back his heart.

Arias was arrested in July 2008 and locked up in the Maricopa County Jail, where she became a cellmate pal with Bering, who at the time was being held on felony arson charges.

“We were cellmates for six months until I left, and we pretty much have been in contact every day after that,” Bering told Radar.

Upon her release, Bering ran Arias’ social media accounts and posted on-demand messages for the caged control freak that were communicated through visitation or mail.

At first, Arias denied any involvement in Alexander’s death but later claimed she killed him in self-defense because he was a physically abusive sex fiend.

Bering, who described Arias as a master manipulator of men, said her prison pal had convinced the accomplice to accompany her to Alexander’s home.

As Arias snapped pictures of Alexander taking a shower, an argument erupted when she learned he was brushing her off and going out on a date that night with his new gal pal, Bering said.

“There was an altercation, and [REDACTED] goes running up the stairs,” Bering claimed. “When [REDACTED] got upstairs, [REDACTED] said Jodi was on Travis’ back, stabbing him. But [REDACTED] did it all to protect Jodi and was under the impression the fight was started by Travis.”

“[REDACTED] didn’t know Jodi had started it and, once it was over, was right in the middle of it,” added Bering.

Shanna Hogan, the investigative author of Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story, told Radar that police initially thought Arias had help based on the sheer brutality of the crime.

“Police actually did not believe that it was possible for one person to do it,” Hogan revealed. “When people started pointing the finger at Jodi, one of the officers said, ‘I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think that small woman can kill him.'”

But the accomplice theory is supported by the bloodbath and evidence that revealed Alexander didn’t die quickly, yet somehow “Jodi didn’t have any injuries on her — beside the one cut on her finger,” the renowned writer said.

Arias is now serving a life sentence at the Perryville Prison in Arizona, where she earns 50 cents an hour working in the Store/Warehouse.

Arias is currently appealing her conviction with the help of money she gets from an assortment of patsies who think she is innocent — but her former confidante disagreed.

“She’s the biggest manipulator you will ever meet,” Bering insisted.

“She has no conscience at all. She continues to use people that will let her use them. She’s a sociopath — 100 percent.”

Bering added: “If you cross Jodi Arias, you got to be careful because she does whatever it takes to get at you or harm you. The truth needs to come out — she is where she belongs, and she needs to stay there.”

