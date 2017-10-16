Jill Duggar’s Controversial Husband Continues Bashing LGBTQ Community In Twitter Tirade

After going under fire for his racist Twitter comments last week, Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, 28,has gone at it again. This time, the sleazy reality star bashed the LGBTQ community!

The avid Christian Trump-supporter defended his views via Twitter after various users criticized him for his comments. Though he dropped the racist rants, he went on to bash transgender individuals, claiming he did not believe in their existence.

This Saturday he retweeted a quote from Janice Raymond: “No one – women, men, children or transgender persons – should be subjected to any form of exploitation or targeted for discrimination. Transsexual and transgendered persons are entitled to the same human and civil rights as others. Recognizing these rights, however, does not mean that we must accept that hormones and surgery transform men into women and women into men; or that persons who self-identify as members of the opposite sex, are what they subjectively claim to be.”

“I agree with Janice Raymond on this,” he wrote.

— Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 15, 2017

As RadarOnline.com reported, Dillard previously insulted transgender YouTube star Jazz Jennings, 17, on social media, saying, What an oxymoron. A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It’s ordained by God.”

Jennings responded to his offensive claims, writing, “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing y story. Today was no different.”

