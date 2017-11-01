Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault, Faced Up To A Year In Prison

An actress is now accusing Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct on the set of his former hit show Entourage, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actor once faced up to a year in jail amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in his Chicago hotel suite!

“It’s sad when actors think they can prey on female fans, Marcella Gamble told the Globe in 1998. “It was a nightmare experience that’s left me mistrusting everybody.”

That year, Gamble, a 31-year-old cook at the time, met Piven while she was filling up her car at a gas station at dawn. The actor, who was starring on the sitcom Ellen, approached Gamble and her friend, asking for a ride back to the Hotel Inter-continental, where he was staying.

Gamble agreed after recognizing him and accompanied him to his room, where she only planned to exchange phone numbers with the star, she said.

“He bragged about his luxurious suite and it sounded so beautiful, I wanted to see how a celebrity lives,” Gamble added. “I only planned on staying long enough to get a good look at the place. That’s why I left my girlfriend in the car with the engine running.”

But, Gamble claimed, Piven had other ideas and he wouldn’t let her leave.

According to Gamble, he forcibly removed her jacket and shirt and pushed her onto his bed.

Gamble said she was able to break free and run to her car. After she dropped off her friend, she went home and told her brother what had happened.

She then went to the police, at her brother’s urging. Cops questioned Piven, who was 32 at the time, but he denied Gamble’s claims, insisting she was a willingly participant.

However, Gamble was examined at a hospital, where insiders said there was enough evidence collected to charge Piven with criminal sexual abuse, a misdemeanor, which could have landed him in prison for up to one year.

“[Police] felt they had enough to nail Piven,” said a police insider. “The Chicago cops don’t care if you’re a star. Everyone gets treated equally.”

But after Piven took Gamble aside at the police station, the pair “came to some kind of understanding,” said the insider, who noted that there “was nothing police could do” after Gamble decided not to press charges and signed a “refusal to charge” form.

“He was a free man as soon as she signed that form.”

