J.Lo ‘Panicking’ Over Her New Disaster Dance Show!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jennifer Lopez’s new NBC show World of Dance is in disarray before it’s even hit the airwaves!

According to an insider, Lopez, 47, is “panicking” about the state of the 10-episode dance talent competition.

“The show is a mess because they don’t know what they are doing and there is a ton on the line for J,Lo, including the $1 million prize,” the source told Radar.

“They just thought they’ll put J.Lo’s show on NBC and it would magically work.”

However, Radar has learned that’s been far from the case, as the former American Idol judge and her team scramble to make World of Dance viable.

“They have to find the right crew, music and the best dancers,” explained the source, adding Lopez and her manager, Benny Medina, are “freaking out” and “panicking.”

“It’s been a huge behind-the-scenes battle because she didn’t want to be in the role of judge,” opposite fellow mentors Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, “in the first place.”

“She has other projects she wanted to do and was only planning on making frequent guest appearances,” added the source. “Now she has to fully get into it.”

