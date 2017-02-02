Sorry, Drake! Jennifer Lopez Juggling TWO Men

Jennifer Lopez may be going around the block with rapper Drake, but the “On the Floor” singer is also playing footsie with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo!

Just weeks after Drake and J.Lo began sharing sexy posts together on Instagram, news comes that Ronaldo netted a big score. Radar can exclusively reveal the mom-of-two and the Portuguese playboy partied together in Spain, leaving Drake in the dark.

According to a source, the two first connected in July, when they partied at Lopez’s Las Vegas birthday bash.

“Until this point, Jen has been able to juggle both Cristiano and Drake,” dished the insider. “But it’s going to explode in Jen’s face — Drake will hit the roof when he finds out he’s being two-timed!”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Lopez could have a third contender in the mix.

Lopez’s ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer to make J.Lo jealous!

According to what sources told Star magazine, Mariah Carey is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez “furious!”

Can Jen handle all the drama? Sound off in the comments below.

