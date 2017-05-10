J. Lo To A-Rod: Clean Up Your Act!

Former major leaguer and current boy toy Alex Rodriguez is getting an extreme makeover, thanks to Jennifer Lopez!

As RadarOnline.com has reported, J. Lo, 47, and A-Rod, 41, have been an item since March. Now, as the two grow closer in their relationship, Lopez has reportedly unleashed her personal glam team on the former Yankee, to help bring his fashion up to her mega-watt level.

“Jen’s team is helping out,” a source told Naughty Gossip. “They have access to the best clothes in the world. A-Rod has great style and knows how to look great, but her team can make him look even better.”

As Radar revealed, Jenny from the Block has issued a long list of rules to help maintain her high standards!

“She’s given him an approved wardrobe list, and a list of instructions on where to stand next to her on red carpets,” a source told Radar.

J-Rod showed off their combined fashion might at this year’s Met Gala, where Lopez stunned in an ice blue Valentino gown, while Rodriguez accompanied her in a dapper tux by Tom Ford.

“Alex buys clothes from stores,” the source told Naughty Gossip. “Her team is getting him stuff straight of the runways from around the world.”

And apparently, the athlete is just fine with his new stylist.

“So far he is enjoying it. Shopping has never been his thing, so having a team bring him clothes is great,” the source told Naughty Gossip.

“Plus, he does look extra sharp.”

