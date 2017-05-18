Alexander Wang Supports JLaw’s Wild Stripper Pole Dance

Friends in high places? After Radar revealed Jennifer Lawrence‘s wild night out in an Austrian strip club, the actress attempted to explain the incident in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays, and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she said, before adding, “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

After receiving the shoutout from Lawrence, Wang shared Lawrence’s Facebook status on Instagram with the caption, “my job is done.”

my job is done A post shared by Alex Wang (@alexwangny) on May 17, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

As Radar readers know, the star was caught cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club on April 27. JLaw was in town filming the spy caper Red Sparrow.

The actress’ boyfriend, much-older producer-director Darren Aronofsky, was nowhere in sight, according to the eyewitness. But 26-year-old Lawrence didn’t seem to mind, letting loose, ordering up Beluga vodka and hitting the booze hard, according to a fellow reveler.

Before long, “Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle,” said the eyewitness.

“She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced! At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing!”

“It was surreal!” the source continued. “There was one moment when Jennifer picked up some money that was on the stage, and spanked herself with it!”

“She was wild, but seemed to be having an amazing time until her attempt at an elegant routine on the stripper pole ended with her crashing to the floor, and crying in pain!”

“One guy — who she’d been ALL over previously — rushed and helped her back onto her feet. But then she climbed over tables, and fell back into her friends!”

According to the source, the sloppy party raged on until 4 a.m.

