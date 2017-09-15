Jennifer Lawrence Admits To Wild Budapest Bar Fight After Pole Dancing Scandal

Wild child Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to having been in a bizarre bar fight with a man she met in Budapest, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Passengers star confessed during a Late Night with Seth Meyers episode that she drunkenly attacked a stranger after he insulted her for not taking a selfie!

After admitting that she was extremely hungover during the show, Lawrence confirmed the rumors of her encounter. Observed Meyers: “[Budapest] seems like a dangerous place to get in a bar fight.” Replied Lawrence: “I mean, for him!”

“It was beer night,” she said of the incident. “I was drunk and this guy asked me for a selfie and I was like ‘no thank you’ and then he was like ‘please or my girlfriend will never believe [me].’”

After she refused him again “he said ‘f***k you’ and something in me snapped,” Lawrence told Meyers.

“I said ‘did you just say ‘f***k you to me?’ and I grabbed him and i took beers and i started dousing them all over him,” she continued. The man had a suitcase and “I started pouring beers all over his suitcase.”

Finally Lawrence said she “instantly relaxed” when her friend told her to stop wasting beer.

As Radar readers know, party girl J Law was involved in another booze-related scandal as of late, when she danced nearly-naked around a strip pole before falling to the ground!

Will the sloppy 27-year-old ever learn to control her drinks? Tell us your thoughts on her most recent bar fight in the comments below.

