Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Slams Singer’s Kidnap Claims: You Knew Where Our Son Was!

Jennifer Hudson may have agreed to give ex David Otunga time with their young son on Thanksgiving, but the former pair is still at each other’s throats in an epic custody battle.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the father to 8-year-old David Jr. is fuming over the Voice coach’s accusations that he took their son out of town without her permission.

According to Illinois’ Cook County Court documents obtained by Radar, Harvard grad attorney Otunga claims his former fiancé knew all about the father/son duo’s plans for the day in question.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT PAPERS

Hudson “failed to inform the Court that on November 10, 2017 she was not in Illinois and, upon information and belief, was working in either New York or London. The child was in the sole care of D. Otunga,” the dad’s attorney Tracy Rizzo wrote on November 21. “J. Hudson also failed to inform the Court that on November 10, 2017, the parties’ exchanged text messages about the school assembly that D. Otunga and the child attended that day…D. Otunga then proceeded to tell J. Hudson the plans that him and the child had for that same day and he following day.”

As Radar previously reported, Hudson, 36, claimed she only found out that her ex took her son out of school on November 10 when the school notified her of his absence .

“I am concerned and fearful that David may remove David Jr. from the state without notifying me,” she wrote last week. “As recently as November 15, 2017, David threatened to take David Jr. out of my physical possession.”

PHOTOS: Jennifer Hudson Buys a 12,000-Sqft In Chicago, Burr Ridge Mansion



Otunga’s attorneys claim Hudson knowingly made false statements to the court.

“It appears that J. Hudson made this statement in an attempt to give the illusion that D. Otunga was concealing the child from her on that day.” Otunga’s attorney wrote in the new filing.

Otunga has a hearing to drop Hudson’s protective order on November 27, and the couple will meet in court to discuss custody arrangements on December 7.

PHOTOS: Christina El Moussa Attends Church With Daughter Solo After Tarek Files Joint Custody

The former wrestler’s attorney Rizzo previously slammed Hudson’s claims he acted abusive in recent months.

“Jennifer is 100 percent lying,” Rizzo told Radar. “David has never, ever laid a hand on her or their son.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.