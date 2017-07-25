Jennifer Garner Not Ready To Date Yet After Latest Ben Affleck Heartbreak

Jennifer Garner is not ready to start dating yet.

RadarOnline.com has learned that despite some promptings from friends like Chelsea Handler the mom-of-three is happy to focus on her kids and herself this summer.

Her world was rocked after revelations broke that estranged husband Ben Affleck, 44, was now in a relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37.

But Garner is not quite ready to move on after enduring a rollercoaster marriage with the Oscar winner for the past 10 years.

The source revealed: “Jennifer is not thinking about dating anyone just now. She went through a lot with Ben and at the moment she’s concentrating on her kids and herself.

“She has a tight group of friends who she can rely upon and she’ll get through this and move on with her life on her terms.”

Garner, 45, has been getting a lot of comfort from her children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, during this difficult time for their family.

The source adds: “Jennifer is an incredible woman and mother and she knows that dating isn’t really a priority right now.”

