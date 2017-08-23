Jen Aniston Furious Over ‘Friends’ Off-Broadway Parody, Hires Lawyers To Check Script

Hit NBC show Friends is getting an unauthorized off-Broadway reboot 13 years later, and iconic star Jennifer Aniston is not happy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Being one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, Friends is getting a salute on stage as Friends The Musical Parody arrives this coming autumn.

The show will bring back all six main characters from the original 1994-2004 series, but the sitcom’s main diva is not too sure it’s a good idea for the legendary comedy.

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Aniston and her lawyers will be taking a very close look at the script before the show is officially produced. She will do just about anything to protect her brand, as her portrayal of Rachel is what launched her into stardom in the first place!

She sees the hit show as her legacy and will not hesitate to take legal action if she doesn’t like the way she is being portrayed in the theater remake, Radar can reveal.

Opening night for Friends The Musical is October 13. Tickets are now available online.

