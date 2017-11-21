It’s Over! Jennie Garth & Husband Dave Abrams Separate After Three Years

After just three years, Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams have separated, the actress confirmed this afternoon.

They are “taking time apart” and “working on their marriage,” a rep said in a statement to US Weekly.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 45, married Abrams, 36, at her Los Olivos, California home in 2015.

According to reports, the two are not legally separated and have not filed any paperwork.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” sources revealed to the outlet. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Last week, Garth posted a Instagram photo hinting at problems in her personal life.

“Resilience means the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties,” the post read. “But it doesn’t mean we’ll never experience sadness. It proves we’re able to spring back into shape after struggle has pushed us further than we ever imagined we could go.”

“Resilience allows us to overcome and bounce back from heartache stronger and more flexible than before. I am resilient You are resilient.”

Garth has three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli: Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11.

The Mystery Girls actress divorced Facinelli in 2013 after 10 years of marriage.

