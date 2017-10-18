First Daughters Gone Wild! Bush Sisters Reveal Secret Boozing, Breaking Laws In White House

Jenna and Barbara Bush went wild in the White House, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Although the now 35-year-old twins were in college for most of their father George W. Bush‘s presidency, they were still able to wreak havoc as described in their upcoming memoir, Sisters First.

Jenna recalled how “one of the big things to do at the University of Texas at Austin, where [she] was a first-year student, was for older girls, who had already turned 21, to give the younger ones their IDs. Of course, the reason why you might want an ID before you were 21 was to drink alcohol.”

“When you’re a college student, you are more preoccupied with who’s having a party or who’s playing beer pong than if your fake ID will land you in the tabloids,” she wrote. “I never stopped to consider, ‘Oh, wait a minute, now that my dad is president, people are going to recognize me.'”

“I almost can’t believe that there were ever photos of me in mid-fall next to one of my girlfriends, both of us holding cigarettes,” she added. “About the only thing I’m grateful for is that I had the foresight to choose a big cross-body bag, which blocked a full-on view of my twisted skirt.”

Then, she confessed that she “publicly corrupted” her Yale-attending sister when they returned home for the summer of May 2001.

They decided to go out to a Mexican restaurant in Austin with a high school friend, and left with drinking citations.

“Everyone was ordering margaritas,” Jenna wrote. “So Barbara and I did, too, and I helpfully pulled out my adult ID. Yes, I was actually that naïve. Knowing me back then, I had probably requested the table for Jenna Bush, party of three.”

“Even Barbara, the Ivy Leaguer in our group, didn’t stop to consider how much more recognizable we were as our twin selves, two together rather than one,” she continued. “Of course, the restaurant’s manager dialed 911. In the police report, the officer who arrived quoted the manager as saying, ‘I want to get them in big trouble.'”

She noted that their Secret Service detail did not intervene because “managing teenage antics is not their job” and they sat in a car outside the restaurant while their orders were being taken.

“I called my dad that night, waking him up,” the mom-of-two wrote. “I felt that same crushing disappointment.”

But, their dad decided not to punish the girls. Instead, he let their faces be plastered on magazine covers without a public relations team to “spin” the stories of “Jenna and Tonic” and “The Bush Girls’ Latest Scrape: Oops, They Did It Again.”

Jenna recently admitted on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she had “a little hanky-panky” in the White House as well, and even copped to possibly having “a kiss on the roof.”

