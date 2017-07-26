Overdose Shocker! Jenelle Passed Out After Downing 24 Pills, Blacked Out From Heroin

Jenelle Evans almost lost her life on more than one occasion to drugs. In the Teen Mom 2 star’s memoir Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, she recalls the times she overdosed on pills and heroin.

After hearing that taking a high dose of a certain kind of decongestant would give a “weird trip that you would never forget,” Evans obtained a box of 24 decongestant pills.

“I took six pills at first, then waited,” she wrote of the 2006 incident. “I got a little lightheaded but nothing else… I got nothing from it, so I took six more. Where were my hallucinations? Where was my unusual insight to the universe? All I got was a queasy feeling. So, I took six more.”

Evans, 25, ended up taking all 24 pills before she realized something was seriously wrong.

“I knew something wasn’t right when my heart started beating really fast,” she penned. “I had some chest pains and felt really sick to my stomach. That’s when I decided to go find my mom and tell her what I had done.”

Her mother Barbara Evans screamed in panic when she saw the condition her daughter was in. She had her rest on the couch and checked on her periodically while waiting for the symptoms to pass.

Evans overdosed a second time on heroin when she was dating ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp.

“I did a lot of heroin and weed,” she wrote. “That was all I did. Just smoked and shot up and laid around chillin.'”

About a week into it, Evans woke up on the bathroom floor after a blackout.

“I had no idea how long I was out or what I did during that time,” she said. “It was scary, not knowing. I asked Kieffer why I was lying on the f*****g floor. Kieffer said I passed out.”

When she asked why he didn’t bring her to the hospital, he replied, “Sometimes that just happens.”

“He meant that it was just a thing that happened on heroin,” she penned. “Sometimes you just blackout. Sometimes you lie around on the bathroom floor while your boyfriend enjoys his high… Sometimes you go down and you don’t get back up.”

The blackout was a wakeup call for the mother-of-three, as she checked into a hospital in New Jersey for detox.

