Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Mom Barbara Flees Town After Wedding Snub: ‘I’m Devastated!’

Jenelle Evans married David Eason on September 23 in front of close family and friends – but her estranged mother Barbara Evans was not in attendance. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the mother of the bride reveals she fled town after being snubbed from the guest list.

“I’m upset, I’m very devastated that I wasn’t invited to the wedding,” Barbara, 61, told Radar. “I am out of town. Out of sight out of mind. I can’t be around. I’ve been crying.”

Barbara added that her grandson Jace, 8, who she has full custody of, was also “very upset” that she was snubbed from the big day.

“I would’ve loved to be there to see my grandchildren all dressed up and everything,” she admitted. “It’s painful, very painful.”

Aside from Jace, Barbara is heartbroken that her daughter has not one family member to watch her walk down the aisle.

“Everyone David knows is there, she has no body there,” Evans said. “When push comes to shove it doesn’t matter. When you’re a mother it’s unconditional love. To do this to me, it is heart wrenching. If this is what she chooses to alienate me out of her life so be it.”

Barbara is even blaming her new son-in-law for banning their family from the guest list.

“I think David planned it that way,” she said. “David has alienated me from Jenelle.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Jenelle, 25, may be feeling just as heartbroken as her mother. The night before her wedding to David, she slammed her engagement ring on a backyard table and called off the wedding.

“I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation,” she vented to a friend. “I don’t have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. This is my house and he does not give a f**k. I’ve been crying all day.”

Eason then defended himself to Radar.

“When I’m out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she’s sitting around,” he said. “This place looks different every day. It’s all because of me. These people wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for me.”

Jenelle has been feuding on-and-off with her mother for years because Barbara has refused to sign custody of her grandson Jace back over to her.

Jenelle and Barbara eventually settled custody in mediation, as she now gets him every other weekend.

Are you surprised Barbara didn’t go to the wedding? Tell us in the comments.

